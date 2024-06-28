Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $440,841,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,185,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $437,008,000 after acquiring an additional 119,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

