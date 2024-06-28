Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $454,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 86,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.3% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.8% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $129.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,923,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.73 billion, a PE ratio of 144.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average is $123.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

