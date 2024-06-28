Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.4% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.35.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.73. The stock had a trading volume of 751,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.67 and its 200 day moving average is $291.67. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

