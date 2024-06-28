Buckley Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $70.13. 9,147,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,875,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.