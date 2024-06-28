Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,424,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,696,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

