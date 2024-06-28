Buckley Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,339,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,300,941,000 after acquiring an additional 697,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,223,775,000 after acquiring an additional 204,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $142.14. 4,553,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,552,147. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.62.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

