Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,340 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 2.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $160,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.47.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

