Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given New GBX 3,380 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,380 ($42.88) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.59) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,095 ($39.26).

LON BNZL traded down GBX 60 ($0.76) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,010 ($38.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,913. The company has a market cap of £10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,954.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,033.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,095.65. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,680 ($34.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,306 ($41.94).

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($38.84), for a total transaction of £742,351.28 ($941,711.63). Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

