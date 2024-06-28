Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given New GBX 3,380 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,380 ($42.88) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.59) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,095 ($39.26).
In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($38.84), for a total transaction of £742,351.28 ($941,711.63). Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
About Bunzl
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
