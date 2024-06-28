BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 769,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,389. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

