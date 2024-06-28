C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.