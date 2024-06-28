C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 1,128,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,724,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

C3.ai Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.85.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in C3.ai by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

