Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.78.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,015.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,134 shares of company stock worth $12,232,169 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.75. 2,202,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.51 and its 200-day moving average is $293.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

