Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Callinex Mines Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 48,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,270. Callinex Mines has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.
About Callinex Mines
