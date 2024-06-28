Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Callinex Mines Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 48,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,270. Callinex Mines has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Get Callinex Mines alerts:

About Callinex Mines

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.