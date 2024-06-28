Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 142.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 78,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Bank of America by 46.3% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 50,584,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,957,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

