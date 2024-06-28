Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,476. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $75.74 and a one year high of $107.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

