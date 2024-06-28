Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,450,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 189,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 1,880,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,115. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.