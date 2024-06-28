Calton & Associates Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.03. The company had a trading volume of 71,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

