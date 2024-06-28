Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2,706.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CTBI stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,087. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $787.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

