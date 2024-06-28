Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. 143,150 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

