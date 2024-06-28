Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 96.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 232,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 114,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 307,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,769. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

