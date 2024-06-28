Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 4.9%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.09 and last traded at $49.20. 2,452,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,495,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 76.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 46,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 180,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.