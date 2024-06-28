Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €33.10 ($35.59) and last traded at €32.94 ($35.42). Approximately 75,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.76 ($34.15).

Cancom Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.13.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

