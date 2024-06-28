Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity at Canna-Global Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,054. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 72.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNGL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,690,000. BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 83,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Shares of CNGL remained flat at $10.43 during trading hours on Friday. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

