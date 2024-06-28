Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $11.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS USMV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,660 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.