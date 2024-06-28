Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $657.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,102. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $444.19 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $616.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.26. The company has a market cap of $183.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

