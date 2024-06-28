Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,807,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,886,191. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.