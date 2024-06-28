Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 245.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 288.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 594,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,048,000 after acquiring an additional 441,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.81. 2,756,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average of $123.35. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Argus upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

