Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,665 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.03% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $18,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GSY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. 463,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,948. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $50.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

