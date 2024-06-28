Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 229,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 84.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 372.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 167,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 132,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 100.1% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,189,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

