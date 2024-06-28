Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 229,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 84.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 372.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 167,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 132,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 100.1% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.
Sysco Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,189,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
