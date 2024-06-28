Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,307 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,684,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,480. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

