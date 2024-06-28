Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 23.3% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 50,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 132.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.3% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,829,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

