Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 833,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.