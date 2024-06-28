Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 290 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ARES stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.46. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $150.12.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,905 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $4,466,983.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,095 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,766.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $4,466,983.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,095 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,766.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 33,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,471,519.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,612,693 shares of company stock worth $218,186,465 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

