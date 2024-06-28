Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. OTR Global restated a mixed rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capri has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,733,000 after acquiring an additional 523,796 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,625,000 after acquiring an additional 158,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

