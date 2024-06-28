Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 5,563 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.08% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
LZB stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.25. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05.
La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.
About La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than La-Z-Boy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.