Cardinal Capital Management Buys 1,349 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

