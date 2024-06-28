Cardinal Capital Management Buys 3,010 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.41% of Utah Medical Products worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 31,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $235.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.14. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Further Reading

