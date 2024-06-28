Cardinal Capital Management Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 218.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,167 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,451,722 shares of company stock valued at $947,990,915. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

Walmart stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

