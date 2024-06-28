Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.22 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.2 %

HAE stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.71.

Insider Activity

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,621.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,816. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

