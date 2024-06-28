Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Haleon were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 175,082 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Haleon by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,475 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Haleon by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,008,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 696,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 345,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

