Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,881 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 166,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 195,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNB. Stephens lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.2 %

FNB opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

