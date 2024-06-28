Cardinal Capital Management Makes New Investment in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Helios Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,524,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,226,000 after buying an additional 204,613 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,950,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth about $6,816,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.