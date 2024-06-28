CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 257,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 894,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $808.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

