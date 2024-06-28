CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $73.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

