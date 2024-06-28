CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $75.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $73.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 942.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 113,721 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $1,406,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

