Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.180-1.180 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

