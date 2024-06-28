Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.180-1.180 EPS.

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

