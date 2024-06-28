Cary Baker Sells 503 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $74,262.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,213,587.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Cary Baker sold 308 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.94, for a total value of $46,181.52.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,590,800.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Cary Baker sold 374 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $44,393.80.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $153.40 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $175.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.49.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 292,470 shares in the last quarter.

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

