Casper Price Hits $0.0207 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market cap of $250.84 million and $4.77 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,714,472,817 coins and its circulating supply is 12,119,180,486 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,712,613,384 with 12,117,408,112 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02082714 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $4,570,818.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

