Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $47.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.26. 597,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,867. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Catalent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Catalent by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

